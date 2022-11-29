Cetera Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $175.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average is $167.71. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

