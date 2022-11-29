Cetera Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 453.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average is $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

