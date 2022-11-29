Cetera Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47.

