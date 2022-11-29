Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IPO stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.

