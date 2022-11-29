Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,445 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 5,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

