Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJUL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,505,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NJUL opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84.

