Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,763 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 191,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,128 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 631,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $4,830,000. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

