Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in BCE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BCE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after buying an additional 2,562,806 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 92.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,107 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

