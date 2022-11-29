Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 38.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $174.39 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.