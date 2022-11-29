Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 774 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

CNP opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

