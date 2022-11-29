Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,828 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Corning were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Corning by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

