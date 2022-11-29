Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 30,983 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,983 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.16% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of SILJ opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

