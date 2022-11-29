Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 961 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 896.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.0 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $142.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.92 and a 200-day moving average of $132.86.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.