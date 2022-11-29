Cetera Investment Advisers Has $952,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $224.18 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $475.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.