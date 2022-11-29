Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $1.02 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,691 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $129.96 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

