Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

