Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 511 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $852.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $861.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $775.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $705.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

