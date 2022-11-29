Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Avalara were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 65.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,709,000 after acquiring an additional 786,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Avalara by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,937,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 27.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,298,000 after acquiring an additional 389,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 8.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 126,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

AVLR opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

