CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

BLDR stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

