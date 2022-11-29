CI Investments Inc. Buys 5,498 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,395 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 821.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,030 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $60,927,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

