CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after buying an additional 18,629,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,950,000 after buying an additional 7,836,906 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

