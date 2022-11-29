CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5,401.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Fortinet by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,347 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,127 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fortinet by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fortinet by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,828,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

