CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $291.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $307.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

