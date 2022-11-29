CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,133 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 125.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

NSC stock opened at $248.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day moving average is $235.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

