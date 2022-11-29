Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Position Trimmed by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,094 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,046,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,417,320,000 after purchasing an additional 103,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $336,367,000 after buying an additional 1,754,560 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,897,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $184,411,000 after buying an additional 1,397,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,850,536 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $179,817,000 after buying an additional 34,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,468,520 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $142,697,000 after buying an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of CTXS opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

