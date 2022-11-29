ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.83. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

