Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, an increase of 1,867.3% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLO stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.