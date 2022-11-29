Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, an increase of 1,867.3% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of GLO stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $12.10.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.