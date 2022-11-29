Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 131,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

RQI opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

