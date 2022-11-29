Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLM. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

