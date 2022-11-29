Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.83.

Shares of GWW opened at $594.56 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

