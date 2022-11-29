Commerce Bank Buys 138 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,977,000 after buying an additional 802,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,647 shares of company stock worth $1,574,990. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

