Commerce Bank Buys 2,613 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

