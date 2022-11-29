Commerce Bank Buys 31,432 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,198,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Teradyne by 66.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,798,000 after acquiring an additional 314,816 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradyne Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

TER opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

