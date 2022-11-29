Commerce Bank Buys 4,606 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,366 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

