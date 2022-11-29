Commerce Bank Has $3.54 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $616,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $224.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.03 and its 200 day moving average is $284.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

