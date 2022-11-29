Commerce Bank Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.70% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 65.4% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 118.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CATH stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $59.79.

