Commerce Bank Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

