Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 465.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.37.

Shares of ALNY opened at $209.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

