Commerce Bank Increases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,705.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,884,492 shares of company stock worth $41,852,013 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

