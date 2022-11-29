Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.6 %

PAYC stock opened at $325.23 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $450.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.75.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.