Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

NYSE TYL opened at $326.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $544.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.92 and a 200-day moving average of $350.67.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

