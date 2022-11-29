Commerce Bank Purchases 1,080 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CNC opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.