Commerce Bank Purchases 871 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 2.6 %

ADSK stock opened at $195.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.