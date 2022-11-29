Commerce Bank Purchases 960 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $257.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,624,686 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.79.

About Constellation Brands



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

