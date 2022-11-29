Commerce Bank Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commerce Bank raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 153.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 83,876 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 207.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

