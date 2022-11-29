Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

NYSE:FMC opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

