Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of REGN stock opened at $741.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $769.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

