Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

Shares of LULU opened at $363.28 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $468.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.