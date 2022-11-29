Commerce Bank Sells 432 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 297.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,993,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after purchasing an additional 205,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,189,000 after purchasing an additional 183,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,305.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 151,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $187.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.12. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

