Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,479,000 after purchasing an additional 934,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

